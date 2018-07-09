Japan-India Institute (JIM) certifies first batch of 254 students

First batch of Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing in Gujarat get certificate of course completion

Last week, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSI) along with Ganpat University of Gurarat organised a Certificate Ceremony for the first batch of students from the Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) in Mehsana, Gujarat, and 254 students received the Certificate of Course Completion for skills in Japanese manufacturing practices and processes, at the MSI-supported institute.

The certificates were awarded by Ryoji Noda, the Consul-General of Japan in Mumbai, Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO, MSI, and AK Tomer, executive director, MSI, along with MS Sharma, the director general of Ganpat University.

“Skill development at JIM is focused on employability. Besides the core technical skills, we groom the students in Japanese manufacturing practices and process that are important for a person to succeed in the automobile industry. These values of discipline, punctuality and Kaizen will complement their technical skills and distinguish them from the rest,” said Ayukawa. He added that JIM is set to serve as a model for ITI education in the country. “JIM will contribute to Skill India and help youth find gainful employment.”

Sharma added that JIM is an excellent example of government, industry and educational institutes coming together for a national cause. “We, at Ganpat University, are happy to be an important partner in this initiative.”

JIM is part of MSI’s CSR initiatives for skill development, and the company has invested Rs 6 crore in setting up and running the institute. It is part of the broader goal of collaboration between the governments of Japan and India to create a pool of 30,000 skilled manpower for manufacturing in India.

Tomer said that JIM is a model ITI, offering technical, NCVT-approved training in eight trades related to automobile manufacturing. These include fitter, electrician, welder, mechanic diesel, mechanic motor vehicle, mechanic auto body repair, mechanic auto body painting, and driver cum mechanic. “The dual certificate system, of NCVT-approved technical course and the government of Japan-approved course for skills in Japanese manufacturing practices and processes, is one of the unique aspects of JIM,” he said.