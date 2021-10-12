Japan-India collaboration in the Corona era: Super 30’s Anand Kumar collaborates with Japanese initiative–check details here

Kumar is globally acclaimed and widely revered for his pioneering ”Super 30” initiative

Anand Kumar, Super 30 founder and Bihar-based brilliant mathematician has now joined hands with an online Japanese initiative, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday. The initiative has been taken to redefine education with tailor-made classes for students. As per the press statement, a Japanese company, ‘I’m beside you’, set up last year, is looking forward to taking Kamar’s teaching skills to millions of students globally following his immense popularity in the country.

The company has roped in the best teachers from across the world with the aim of transforming the whole society into borderless schools. The company aims to cater to each person as a unique and irreplaceable, the statement read further. The online communication will be tailored to each individual’s personality.

Wataru Kamiya, President of ‘I’m beside you’ says that this project symbolises the Japan-India collaboration in the Corona era. We have roped in Anand Kumar for this opportunity to reach out millions of students via this initiative. This project symbolises the Japan-India collaboration in covid times with popularly known educator Anand Kumar, Wataru Kamiya, President, I’m beside you, was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

India has been positioned as the most important for the global reach of the services. The project is taking on the challenge to avail services to 1.4 billion Indians. Calling the collaboration important with Anand Kumar, he further added that the major objective of this initiative is to, “make society as a whole school”.

Kumar is globally acclaimed and widely revered for his pioneering ”Super 30” initiative. The institute has a phenomenal success rate of grooming students belonging to underprivileged sections who had been prepared for one of India’s highly competitive entrance exams for IIT.