Jana Shakti exhibition inaugurated to mark 100th episode of Mann ki Baat

An exhibition titled ‘Jana Shakti’, that commemorates the 100th episode of the popular radio programme “Mann ki Baat” by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on All India Radio, was inaugurated on Monday at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), New Delhi.

The exhibition Jana Shakti: A Collective Power, was inaugurated by renowned artist Anjolie Ela Menon which celebrates the artistic diversity of India. The inauguration ceremony was attended by G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER; Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs; Govind Mohan, Secretary, Ministry of Culture; Mughdha Sinha, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture, among others.

“This exhibition highlights the various important themes, vision and thoughts of PM highlighted by him in Mann Ki Baat. The artists have expressed visually on the developmental initiatives by the government which have people’s participation,” G Kishan Reddy said.

The exhibition curated by renowned curator Alka Pande which showcases twelve notable modern and contemporary Indian artists. Each artist contributed to the exhibition by showcasing their artwork on a specific theme (12 themes), ranging from Water Conservation and Nari Shakti to Awareness on Covid and India; the World. Other themes include Swachh Bharat, Environment and Climate Change, Indian Agriculture, Yoga and Ayurveda, Indian Science and Space, Sports and Fitness, India @ 75 and Amrit kaal, and Celebrating North-East India.

The artworks on display in the exhibition showcase a diverse range of mediums, including paintings, sculptures, photographs, installations, and new media. Visitors to the exhibition will have the opportunity to experience an array of creative expressions that communicate the artists unique perspectives on each theme, a release said.

The exhibition aims to provide visitors with an immersive and engaging experience, offering a unique perspective on the various themes inspired by “Mann ki Baat”, the release added.

Furthermore, in the occasion first comic book of the 12 book series of the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with Amar Chitra Katha(ACK) was released . In the first book there are nine stories covering different walks of life from different parts of the country. These books will be printed in English and then translated into 12 Indian languages – Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Kannada, Hindi, Assamese, Malayalam, Punjabi and Urdu.

In the book a set of adorable fictional characters who will be constant across the entire 12 book series and connect the stories together have been created. “Through their conversations, we will discover all the themes and stories of Mann ki Baat,” the release noted.

