scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Jammu University launches 4-year ‘design your degree’ programme

Under the programme, students will be offered a remarkable opportunity to craft a personalised, interdisciplinary learning experience, the VC said.

Written by PTI
The VC said the degree aims to create graduates who are not only experts in their chosen fields but also possess a "holistic understanding of the world.
The VC said the degree aims to create graduates who are not only experts in their chosen fields but also possess a "holistic understanding of the world.

The University of Jammu has announced the launch of a four-year ‘design your degree’ undergraduate programme which will begin from the current session.

According to Vice Chancellor Professor Umesh Rai, the programme will transform higher education and revolutionise the way students pursue their academic aspirations.

Under the programme, students will be offered a remarkable opportunity to craft a personalised, interdisciplinary learning experience, the VC said.

Also Read

By allowing students to select courses from diverse fields of study, the ‘design your degree’ programme will equip them with a well-rounded education that nurtures “critical thinking, creativity, and adaptability – traits essential for thriving in the rapidly evolving global landscape,” he added.

Also Read

The VC said the degree aims to create graduates who are not only experts in their chosen fields but also possess a “holistic understanding of the world, enabling them to make meaningful contributions to society.”

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 28-07-2023 at 13:50 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS