Jammu and Kashmir sees 14.5% increase in school enrolment rate, says Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has said that student enrolment in government schools in the Union Territory (UT) has increased by 14.5 percent in the last two years. He said that the enrolment was steadily declining before 2019, but in the past few years it has increased significantly.

“In the three years before 2019, there was a continuous decrease in enrolment in government schools. However, in the last two years, enrolment has increased by 14.5 per cent,” the L-G said while addressing the annual day function at the Devki Arya Putri Pathshala.

According to the official statement, Governor Sinha said that sustained efforts were being made in the valley for early childhood care and education as recommended by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Governor Sinha mentioned that several interventions were made in the education sector of the Union territory in the last two years, and efforts were being made to provide quality education to children.

Under the ‘Aao School Chalein Campaign’, the UT administration has enrolled 1.65 lakh children in the last one year, and the ‘Talaash’ app is being used to identify those who had to drop out of schools due to some reasons in the past few years, he said. Till now, 86,000 such boys and girls have been identified, and they are being enrolled, the L-G added.

Further, Governor Sinha said that despite constraints, 1.24 lakh children were enrolled for early child care education, and it has been decided that this year, 2,000 kindergartens will be established.

“This year, we have decided that 14,000 girls will be provided NEET coaching, the expenditure of which will be borne by the administration,” the Jammu and Kashmir Governor said.

Meanwhile, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has invited suggestions from the public for the National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

