Jammu and Kashmir: NIT Srinagar reopens after 74 days of shutdown

In much-needed relief from the Centre’s clampdown following the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar reopened on Tuesday, ending a prolonged shutdown of two months in wake of the government’s decision. The decision to shut NIT was taken in view of the preventive measure before the abrogation of special status granted to the state of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

In a tweet last month, Higher Education Secretary R Subrahmanyam said that NIT Srinagar will reopen on October 15. “NIT Srinagar will reopen on 15th October! @HRDMinistry @nitsriofficial. Wishing all the best for a smooth academic session ahead,” Subrahmanyam tweeted.

The NIT remained closed for a period of 74 days since August 03, 2019, following the deployment of troops in the Kashmir valley ahead of the Parliament’s decision to revoke article 370.

On August 2, 2019, the NIT officials in Srinagar had ordered the indefinite suspension of classes and also asked about 1,500 students to vacate the premises. According to reports, over 20 buses entered the NIT premises to carry students to Jammu.

In a statement, the NIT authorities said, “This is for the information of all the students of the institute that the classwork for all courses stands suspended till further orders. The above notice stands issued in accordance with the instructions received from the District Administration Srinagar.”

The move comes a day after the Centre restored the postpaid mobile services of the BSNL network in the valley. However, internet services are still not restored keeping the prevailing law and order situation in mind. There is also a curb on SMS services.

In a tweet, Sandeep Chaudhary, SSP Shopian said, “The Mobile phones back in Valley, SMS stopped after terror attack civilians killed by terrorists was a truck driver named Sharif Khan. He was there for transportation of apples, to earn his livelihood.”