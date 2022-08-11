Jammu and Kashmir launches key initiatives in education sector

Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor (LG), Jammu and Kashmir (J and K) has launched several key initiatives in the education sector of the Union Territory. A memorandum of understanding was signed between Samagra Shiksha, Jammu and Kashmir and HCL for the TECHBEE programme for students of 12 grade, an official stated.

According to the official spokesperson, LG has inaugurated 119 civil projects which includes 84 school buildings, laid foundation stones for sports infrastructure in 100 schools along with two residential schools for tribal students in Rajouri and Shopian and further rolled out NIELIT courses for six to 12 grade.

Furthermore, Sinha has launched mentorship programme and TALAASH App for mainstreaming of 93,508 identified out-of-school children, besides laying the foundation stones for 500 Atal Tinkering Labs (250 each in Jammu and Kashmir regions) and 188 model kindergartens and 1,935 pre-primary sections.

Sinha said the infrastructure projects, initiatives and schemes dedicated to the future generation of Jammu and Kashmir would instill in them free thought, scientific temper and consciousness along with playfulness to produce future ready, global citizens of the 21st century. “This new beginning will redefine the teaching-learning process and bring qualitative changes in the overall functioning of schools,” he added.

Stressing on ensuring quality and outcome-oriented education for all, Sinha said the initiatives taken focus on knowledge and values, and development of emotional and intelligence quotients to help the child develop a well-balanced personality.

Our effort is to ensure that all schools are maintaining academic standards, empowering young students to develop experimental skills, and exposing them to exciting innovations, he added.

“We have overcome several old constraints and carried out more than 20 surveys to identify and mainstream out-of-school children. The School Education Department has shown major gains in enrolment and retention and bridging the gender gaps,” he added.

The Lt Governor noted that the National Education Policy has laid the foundations for developing the capabilities of a child to optimum potential. He addeed that NEP-2020 takes special care of providing students an opportunity to study the subjects according to their own choice and ability, so that their talent is developed and nurtured without any pressure.

Terming the teacher’s role as vital in the holistic development of students, the Lt Governor said that the Mentorship Programme: Student Teacher Engagement for Educational Reinforcement (STEER) will revolutionise the school education system by identifying learning gaps and understanding the constraints of the children, their capabilities, besides providing the teachers an opportunity to bring changes their teaching methods.

With inputs from PTI.

