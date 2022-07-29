Jammu and Kashmir administration names 18 schools after martyrs, eminent persons

Jammu and Kashmir administration has named 18 schools after martyrs and eminent personalities. The move is part of the Lieutenant Governor administration’s decision to name infrastructure assets after those who gave up their life in the service of the nation.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to naming of infrastructure assets after the martyrs, eminent personalities,” an order issued by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, principal secretary to government, General Administration Department said.

The administration has ordered the school education departments to take immediate necessary steps which includes amending records for effecting the changes. It has further directed the divisional commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir to personally monitor the naming of infrastructure assets in their respective divisions, Furthermore, it has asked the deputy commissioners to ensure that suitable events are held in this connection.

According to the order, Government Higher Secondary School Soaf Shali, Anantnag is named after late Sarwanand Kaul Premi, Government Boys Middle School, Wanpora, Gurez after martyr Reyaz Ahmad Lone and GMS Chandanwari after martyr rifleman Mohammad Safeer Khan.

Other infrastructure assets that have been renamed include, GMS Dab named after martyr paratrooper Shabir Ahmad Malik, BMS Kupwara after martyr rifleman Abdul Hameed Chara, UPS Kundlayan after martyr head constable Abdul Rashid Kalas, GMS Banday Mohalla Handwara after martyr selection grade constable Ghulam Mustafa Barah, and UPS Kashmiri Manigah after martyr head constable Sheraz Ahmad.

The order further stated that the Government Middle School (Boys) Garhi is named after martyr constable Rajinder Kumar, Govt Boys Middle School Jaganoo after martyr constable Raj Kumar, Girls Middle School, Muthlal, Alanbass after martyr constable Naseeb Singh, Govt Middle School Bagga Jamslan after martyr special police officer (SPO) Jalal Din. The order lists several other infrastructures that have been renamed after martyrs, eminent personalities.

With inputs from PTI.

