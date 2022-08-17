Jamia teachers’ body passes resolutions to withdraw leave rules

Teacher’s body of Jamia Millia Islamia has passed resolutions opposing the university’s new leave rules and show cause notices issued to some Hindi department faculty members for refusing to translate its annual report, among other issues, an official statement said on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the resolution was passed by the Jamia Teachers’ Association (JTA) at a meeting of its general body on August 3, 2022, putting forth a series of demands, including setting up an inquiry committee to examine the cases of show cause notices.

However, according to a university official, JTA does not have any legal right to call a general body meeting (GBM) as its tenure ended in May this year.

“Our tenure will end in November this year. We are well within our right to hold the GBM and pass resolutions. The tenure of JTA is for two years and our term will end in November,” Majid Jamil, JTA president said. At its general body meeting, the JTA called for the revocation of the new leave rules.

“The recently implemented leave rules are regressive and affect teachers’ participation in various teaching, research, extension activities,” the statement read. Furthermore, the teachers’ body called for the withdrawal of special orders that were issued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It further added that a regular academic calendar consisting of two months of summer breaks starting from May 16 to July 15 and winter break from December 24 to January 15 should be released.

“Hostels and canteens on the campus should be opened with immediate effect as this will promote the teaching-learning process,” it added. The JTA claimed eight teachers of the Hindi department have been issued “unwarranted” show cause notices.

“Such matters are related to medical bills, examination bills, retirement benefits… which have been severely curtailed (and) should be restored to pre-Covid time. House requests VC to use her influence to get the pending grants released for meeting the need of the university,” the minutes of the meeting stated.

With inputs from PTI.

