Jamia Millia Islamia University likely to take a decision on implementation of CUET in January 2023

According to reports, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university will likely decide on implementing Common University Entrance Tests (CUET) for all undergraduate programmes in January 2023. A committee has been formed to decide whether the CUET should be adopted for all courses at the varsity or not! The committee is looking into the matter.

CUET was introduced earlier this year. Presently, only 10 undergraduate courses were done through the CUET at Jamia Millia Islamia University.

In March, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced that it will be mandatory for all central universities to admit students through the CUET. In the first edition of the exam, more than 14 lakh candidates appeared for the CUET.

The committee is expected to submit a report in this regard soon. In January, the report submitted by the committee will be presented during a meeting of the Academic Council. Thereafter the Executive Council will take up the matter. It is the highest decision-making body of the university.

As per the recent updates, for 2023, National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG exam dates. As per the released dates, from May 21 to 31, 2023, the UG entrance exam will be conducted. But, June 1 to 7, 2023 have been kept reserved for future contingencies. Presently, the complete schedule of CUET UG has not yet been released. It is expected that in February 2023, the CUET UG application form will be released.

These are the 10 courses that were introduced for CUET admissions:



BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Turkish Language and Literature, BA (Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA (Hons) History, BSc Biotechnology, BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) Economics, BVoc (Solar Energy), and BSc (Hons) Physics.

In August, candidate registration for these courses began at JMI.