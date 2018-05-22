Jamia Millia Islamia University website hacked, flashes birthday message

The website homepage of Jamia Millia Islamia University

The official website of Delhi-based Jamia Millia Islamia University has been hacked. On visiting the website of the Central University, the ‘homepage’ is showing a message ‘happy birthday pooja’. The hacking came to light around Monday midnight, apparently in a bid to wish birthday in the night.

Moreover, no official confirmation from the university administration has come so far while no group or individual has taken responsibility of the hacking.

Meanwhile, it is important to understand that it is not the first instance of hacking of government-administered institution websites.

In March, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, K J Alphons said in the Parliament that a total of 22, 207 Indian websites were hacked between April 2017 and January 2018.

Out of these, 114 websites were government websites. A total of 493 affected websites were used for the purpose of malware propagation.

Not only this, the websites hosted by the NIC are also on the radar of hackers with 80 websites hosted by NICNET were hacked during 2017 and 2018 (February) and out of these, 6 websites were government websites.

In April, the website of India’s highest Court was also allegedly taken under control by some Brazilian hacking group. An image showed the Supreme Court website “hackeado por HighTech Brazil HackTeam” written all over it.

In India, the CERT-In, Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, is the nodal agency to deal with cyber security, hacking, phishing and other related threats. It comes under the domain of Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.