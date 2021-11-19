Jamia Millia Islamia University Admissions 2021: JMI begins admission process for distance online courses — check last date, other details

Interested candidates can find the admission forms for these courses on the official websites of the university-jmicoe.in and jmi.ac.in.

Jamia Millia Islamia University Admissions 2021: Candidates wanting to resume or begin their higher education from an Open University should take note of the recent admission notice issued by the Jamia Millia Islamia university in which it has invited candidates to take admissions into various online courses. The Centre for Distance and Open Education (CDOE) of the Jamia university has invited admission applications for a range of diploma, certificate, and post-graduate distance-based online higher education courses.

The admission notice which has been released for the session 2021-22 includes courses across the Commerce, Arts and Science streams. Some of the educational programmes that students can take admissions into include MA (English), MA (Hindi), MA (History), MA (Urdu), MA (Political), MA (Sociology), Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Arts, B.Com, M.Com, Post Graduate Diploma in Guidance & Counselling and Post Graduate Diploma in Geoinformatics among others.

Interested candidates can find the admission forms for these courses on the official websites of the university-jmicoe.in and jmi.ac.in. As per the admission notice the last date for the submission of the admission forms, for courses that do not require candidates to go through an entrance test, is November 30. All candidates who are interested in taking admissions to the listed courses in the admission notice must complete the form submission preferably before the last date.

As soon as the candidates have actually submitted their forms the university administration will begin the process of document verification and payment of fees from December 1. Candidates should take note that until their form has been duly submitted, documents verified and course fee deposited, the final process of their admissions will not be concluded. Candidates must complete all the steps of the admission process latest by December 06, 2021.