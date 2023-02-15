Jamia likely to offer FYUP with multiple exit, entry options from upcoming session

Jamia Millia Islamia is expected to offer four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) with multiple exit and entry options from the upcoming academic session, officials said.

In line with this, the idea was approved during a recent Academic Council (AC) meeting. The matter will now be presented in the next meeting of the Executive Council, which is the highest decision-making body of the university, they said.

Furthermore, under the multiple exit and entry options, if students exit after a year, they will be given a certificate. Those leaving after two years will be eligible for a diploma, and those after three, a bachelor’s degree. It is only after the complete four years that students will be eligible for a bachelor’s degree with honours or research, the statement mentioned. The development has been confirmed by university Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar.

“We have tried to adopt all aspects of the National Education Policy. In the recently held Academic Council meeting, the members adopted UGC guidelines for multiple entry and exit options in academic programmes offered in higher education institutions and implementation of the layout of restructured four-year undergraduate programmes,” Akhtar said.

According to an official statement, this was part of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. Current UG programmes in the university are of three-year duration. Some institutions, including Delhi University, have already adopted FYUP.

According to the programme, students will only be able to pursue a four-year honours degree rather than a three-year course like the present. Honours degrees will also be offered in two categories — honours and honours with research, statement added.

However, UGC has also clarified three-year undergraduate courses will not be discontinued till the four-year programme is fully implemented, and under the new pattern, graduates can directly join PhD programmes, the statement noted.

With inputs from PTI.