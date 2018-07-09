James Dyson Award 2018: Design something to solve problem; July 20 last date

James Dyson

Dyson, the British tech company, has announced the second edition of James Dyson Award—the global design competition. This award gives students and recent graduates of engineering and design an opportunity to showcase their problem-solving inventions on a global stage, the company said in a statement. It was launched in India for the first time last year where three Indian entries made it to the international top 20 list.

This year, the competition has a simple brief: “Design something that solves a problem.” The international winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 26 lakh, and Rs 4 lakh for their university. The two international runners-up will be awarded Rs 4 lakh each. The country-level winner will receive Rs 1.7 lakh. Students can submit their entries by July 20, on the website www.jamesdysonaward.org.