James Cook University, Australia forays into Indian market

Australia’s James Cook University (JCU), ranked among the top 2% of world’s tertiary institutions by the Academic Ranking of World Universities (Shanghai Ranking), has announced its entry into India, with the launch of the Masters of Global Development and Master of Data Science programme. JCU also announced its International Student Merit Stipends grant that provides recipients A$700 every month throughout their degree.
