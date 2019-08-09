JAM 2020 schedule: Major changes in IIT, IISc entrance test – check here

The IIT Kanpur will hold the JAM exam 2020 in two sessions. (Representational Image)

The IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Kanpur has released the schedule for JAM ( Joint Admissions test for Masters’s programmes) 2020 at IITs and IISC. The JAM 2020 will be held for six subjects from now onwards. The authorities have discontinued the biological science paper. The process of application will start from September 5, 2019, and will be concluded on October 08, 2019.

JAM 2020: Important Dates

The application process to begin- September 5, 2019

The application process to conclude- October 8, 2019

Date of examination- February 9, 2019

Date of the result- March 20, 2019

IIT JAM 2020: Examination schedule

The IIT Kanpur will hold the JAM exam 2020 in two sessions. Session One will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm for subjects such as biotechnology, physics, and mathematical statistics.

The second session will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm for subjects like mathematics, geology and chemistry.

JAM 2020: Exam pattern

The entrance examination will be the objective type which will carry – multiple-choice questions (MCQ), numerical answer type (NAT) and multiple selection questions (MSQ).

The score earned in JAM examination is used for admission to other centrally-funded technical institutions like NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab and IISERs.

JAM 2020: Know how to apply

To apply for the JAM 2020 exam, the candidate needs to visit the official webpage – jam.iitk.ac.in.

About JAM

Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. (JAM) is an all India exam held across the nation conducted jointly by Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Science (IIS). JAM is an all India Entrance examination for admission to M.Sc. (Two Year), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor’s Degree programmes at the IITs and to the Integrated PhD programmes at IISc.