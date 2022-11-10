Jairaj Bhattacharya inducted as Ashoka University’s youngest founder

Ashoka University has inducted Jairaj Bhattacharya as its youngest founder. According to an official release, Bhattacharya is from the founding batch of the Young India Fellowship, class of 2012. He is also the first alumnus to be a founder of the University.

Bhattacharya holds a BTech in electronics and communications engineering from IIIT Hyderabad. He is also founder of ConveGenius and SwiftChat, start-ups focused on democratising equity in education and skills. Previously, he has worked with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and NASA, USA. He was also named the global student entrepreneur of the year in 2013-14, the release said.

“Founders need to come from the alumni pool, giving back to Ashoka and creating that cycle. It is very important for us to understand why we are doing so – we are giving to create a sustainable institution which can drive quality. I urge all alumni to give back, even if it means funding a student. We should have 100 Alumni Founders in the next few years,” Bhattacharya said.

Furthermore, as per the statement, Bhattacharya previously has also supported two Young India Fellows through need-based scholarships.

Speaking on Bhattacharya’s induction Pramath Raj Sinha, founder, and chairperson, Board of Trustees at Ashoka University said “This is a significant milestone in Ashoka’s journey to be one of the top universities in the world. Globally top-rated universities are ultimately governed and funded by their alums.”

