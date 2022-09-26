JAIN University goes online with ed-tech division; aims to achieve one million learners

Post the pandemic, many universities have opened their online wings to cope up with the changing trends in the industry. JAIN online, the ed-tech wing of JAIN (deemed-to-be-university), Bengaluru too claims to have adopted the new mode of learning. “There is no doubt that online education is growing exponentially. In response to the approval of the UGC to offer UG and PG degree programmes online, we have quickly met the demand for industry-recognized online degree programmes,” Raj Singh, vice chancellor, JAIN University, told FE Education Online.

Launched in 2021, after the education sector was forced to find alternatives to traditional classroom learning due to the pandemic, JAIN online claims to offer UGC- entitled degree programmes in the online mode to students from India as well as 43 other countries. The aim of the ‘ed-tech cum university’ is to offer a blend of new-age courses to, “empower students to navigate a rapidly evolving world of career opportunities globally,” he added.

According to the official statement, JAIN online offers seven UGC-entitled degree programmes including B.Com, BBA, MBA, M.Com, MCA, and MA with over 70 in-demand electives, in online mode. The ed-tech further provides general disciplines to dual electives in futuristic technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. “One can choose from a vast pool of options, depending on one’s interests and career goals,” Singh said.

Like commercial businesses, universities too appear to be trying to make their offerings hold the maximum value at the minimum price. In line with it, the programmes at Jain Online are claimed to be accredited by global professional bodies such as ACCA, CIMA, IoA, AI Society, CIM, and IFM from the US and UK. The ed-tech further claims to be partners with UpGrad, Great Learning, Apollo MedSkills, Aptech, Miles Education, ISDC, among others “to build an ecosystem that spans from learning to earning,” Singh said.

Further, as a part of its growth strategy, JAIN Online aims to reach one million learners from the current 25,000 students in the next five years. The ed-tech plans to invest more in brand awareness using micro-campaigns among stakeholders. “Our aim is to make the most of the immense popularity of online degree programmes worldwide without compromising the quality of education,” Singh concluded.

