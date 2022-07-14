JAIN partners with Maldive’s higher education ministry to provide scholarships programmes

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the ministry of higher education (MoHE), Maldives, to provide academic scholarships programmes to the students of Maldives to pursue undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes at JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University). The agreement was signed between NVH Krishnan, registrar, JAIN University and Ibrahim Hasan, Minister, higher education, Maldives.

As a part of this partnership, JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University) claims to grant a fully funded scholarship in bachelor of technology (BTech) programme for five candidates, and one scholarship for the PhD programme in public policy and governance. Furthermore, JAIN claims to grant scholarships to 250 students each under the chancellor’s scholarship scheme and JGI aid fund scholarship scheme for students recommended by the MoHE.

According to an official statement, students should meet the academic and English language requirements for entry into the relevant scholarship academic programs and should be eligible under the Maldives National Qualification Framework (MNQF) standards.

“India has always shared a great diplomatic relationship with Maldives. In continuation to the relationship we would like to propose the scholarships to the Maldivian candidates to provide them the guidance and support needed to excel in this competitive world and propel their careers in the right direction,” Chenraj Roychand, founder, JAIN Group and Chancellor of JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University), said.

“The partnership will help our deserving students to avail the scholarship opportunities to pursue UG, PG and PhD programmes. There is a scope of building bridges for knowledge sharing and our students will benefit from the partnership in pursuing their careers,” Hasan said.

The MoU also aims to explore possibilities for exchange of academic staff, joint research activities and publications, participation in seminars and academic meetings, special short term academic certification and programmes, administrative and management programs, short and medium term research visits for master or doctoral students and postdoctoral fellowships for academic staff, and value based certification programmes to candidates.