JAIN Online announces scholarship programmes for students on Republic Day

The programme will be valid for the students across the country, for entries submitted from January 23 to 29, 2023.

JAIN Online announces scholarship programmes for students on Republic Day
The scholarship will be given for degree programmes.

JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University) owned e-learning platform JAIN Online has announced a scholarship programme for students, as per an official statement. According to it, enrolling students will be offered a 10% scholarship on the online degree programmes offered by JAIN Online. 

The programme will be valid for the students across the country, for entries submitted from January 23 to 29, 2023. The scholarship programme aims to encourage deserving students to continue their studies in their chosen online programmes.

“Our online programmes are designed keeping in mind the importance, value, and relevance of a subject or soft skill,” Raj Singh, vice chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University), said.

The scholarship will be given for degree programmes including MBA, BBA, MCom, BCom, MCA and MA programme offered by JAIN online.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 05:10:13 pm