JAIN Online launches MBA programme in Digital Finance; aims to equip students for the digital revolution.

JAIN Online, the e-learning arm of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), has introduced a two-year Master of Business Administration (MBA) Programme in Digital Finance elective. The programme aims to equip learners with the expertise and knowledge of essential tools for streamlined finance processes, ultimately enhancing customer satisfaction in the digital age, according to an official release.

The MBA Programme in Digital Finance offered by JAIN Online aims to provide learners with an understanding of the complexities of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector. The programme covers a range of topics, including artificial intelligence in finance, blockchains, and cryptocurrencies, data visualisation in finance, fintech ecosystem management, digital fraud, and risk analytics, as well as design thinking and leadership for business operations, the release mentioned.

Graduates of this programme can pursue careers as financial analysts, corporate controllers, personal financial advisors, accounting managers, insurance managers, investment banking associates, management consultants, and treasurers. “As we navigate the ever-evolving landscape of finance, it is imperative to recognise the profound importance of embracing digital finance programmes. In today’s interconnected world, where speed and efficiency reign supreme, these programmes serve as the catalysts for financial inclusivity and empowerment. By leveraging technology and innovation, digital finance programs not only streamline processes but also open doors to previously untapped opportunities,” Raj Singh, vice-chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), said.

JAIN Online offers an Online MBA in Digital Finance elective which is a two-year programme with four semesters. Learners applying for this programme must have a Bachelor’s degree from a UGC- Entitled university, with a minimum of three-year duration in any stream. Applicants must achieve a minimum average of 50% or an equivalent letter/numerical grade. Candidates who are in the final semester of the Bachelor Program are also eligible to apply, the release stated.