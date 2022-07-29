JAIN Online launches ENGAGE, a student engagement programme to inspire students

E-learning platform of JAIN, a deemed-to-be-university, JAIN Online, has launched ENGAGE, a student engagement programme. The students’ development programme aims to provide guidance and mentorship to students through various interactive sessions with successful personalities for their holistic development, an official statement said. It further added that the main objective to launch the platform is to inspire students in their studies with JAIN Online. The programme includes four key steps – ‘Engage’, ‘Inspire’, ‘Upskill’ and ‘Reward’, according to an official statement.

JAIN Online’s maiden event ‘Inspire’ held its first interactive event on Sunday, July 24 named ‘Every breath is a chance; Upgrade and Upskill’. According to the official statement, a total of 700 participants attended the event, including students, professionals, and industry leaders. It was addressed by Ashish Vidyarthi, actor and motivational speaker, the statement added.

“For a successful career, it’s very important for students to stay engaged, inspired, and motivated. Keeping that in mind and as a responsible educational entity, we have launched ENGAGE, the learner’s community space of JAIN Online to help and support them in their holistic development, career being a priority,” Raj Singh, vice chancellor, JAIN said.

He further added that the engaging sessions by the experts and thought leaders with diverse experiences and perspectives will help them gather knowledge and experience for their challenges, as well as keep them motivated.

Further, the statement said ENGAGE will have its next offline event on July 30, 2022, where Grammy award winning music composer and environmentalist Ricky Kej will interact with students. The event will also be streamed online.

Jain Online is the e-learning platform of JAIN, a deemed-to-be-university. It aims to offer learners the flexibility to study from anywhere and at any time. In addition, it focuses on empowering individuals to learn new skills through new-age and industry-relevant programmes.

