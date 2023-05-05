JAIN Online introduces six new electives for the July admission intake

JAIN Online, the e-learning platform of Bengaluru-based JAIN (Deemed to be University), aims to provide more job-oriented programmes to its learners with the inclusion of six new electives. The new electives added for this academic year include MBA in Strategic HRM, Integrated Marketing, Digital Finance, retail banking operations; MCA in Cyber Security, and BBA in Health Care Management.

“Our mission at JAIN Online is to prepare learners for life after school through a seamless combination of instruction and professional development. These newly launched online electives for this new academic session are curated under guidance of renowned faculties at JAIN with a mindset of preparing you to stand out as a leader in today’s competitive world,” Raj Singh, vice-chancellor, JAIN University, said.

Incepted in 2021, JAIN Online offers degree programmes in the online mode. The offerings include undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in MBA, M.Com, MCA, BCA, MA, BBA and B.Com with over 50 electives.

