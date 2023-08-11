JAIN Online introduces 2-year online MBA programme in Healthcare Management

JAIN Online, an e-learning arm of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has launched the Online MBA Programme, in Healthcare Management Elective. This two-year MBA programme is designed to provide healthcare professionals and aspiring managers with the information and skills needed to flourish in the ever-changing healthcare landscape, an official release said.

The Healthcare Management Elective has been introduced keeping in mind the growing demand for skilled managers and administrators in the healthcare sector. The Elective is a specialised MBA programme that provides a blend of academic insights and practical knowledge to ensure that learners are equipped to face real-world difficulties and find solutions in the healthcare sector.

Learners enrolled under Online MBA in Healthcare Management will gain a thorough understanding of the latest technological advancements in healthcare, such as telemedicine, AI, and blockchain implementation of Hospital or Healthcare Information System. While pursuing the programme, they will be introduced to a wide range of topics, including healthcare laws, ethics, medico-legal issues, healthcare policy and regulations, healthcare operations management, financial management in healthcare, healthcare marketing, healthcare quality management, medical tourism, and strategic planning for healthcare organizations. Additionally, learners will have the opportunity to learn from faculty members who are industry experts and leaders in the healthcare sector.

“With the Healthcare Management Elective, we aim to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical application, empowering healthcare professionals to become competent leaders in their respective domains. As the classes will be held online, learners as well as working professionals can integrate their professional obligations with their academic interests while studying at their convenience,” Raj Singh, vice-chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), said.