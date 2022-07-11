JAIN Online announces to offer BCom with Corporate Accounting Elective

JAIN Online, an e-learning arm of JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University) has introduced a BCom programme with an elective in Corporate Accounting which is benchmarked to the Chartered Accountancy (CA) course of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The program is designed to prepare the class 12 pass-outs to be proficient in the accounting and finance domain.

According to the platform, over 75% of the programme in this elective is designed as per the syllabus as prescribed for papers under the three levels of Chartered Accountancy (Foundation, Intermediate and Final).

A student who enrolls in the Corporate Accounting elective will therefore have the opportunity to prepare for the Chartered Accountancy course along with the B.Com program, an official statement said. Moreover, the online mode of learning offers students great flexibility which helps them to focus on Chartered Accountancy coaching and practical training during their three years of articleship, it further added.

“Behind every successful business, there is an accountant ensuring a strong, sustainable and conducive business environment. The accounting profession is full of potential, and this particular Corporate Accounting elective is designed to provide great exposure to learn deep insights of the accounting system,” Raj Singh, vice chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University) said.

According to the statement, the duration of the BCom in Corporate Accounting programme offered by JAIN Online is of three years with six semesters. Candidates should have registered for the Foundation Course or be eligible for exemption from the foundation course of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Candidates who are due to appear in the (10+2) examination are also eligible to apply.

Furthermore, students pursuing this elective will have an opportunity to complete their assessments through applied research projects, JAIN online noted. The performance assessment in the applied research project is based on a combination of an online viva voce examination and a report evaluation, it further added.

