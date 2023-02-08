JAIN International Residential School to hold JET 2023 for admissions in new academic year

JAIN International Residential School (JIRS) has announced to hold JAIN Excellence Test (JET) 2023 as a part of its new admission process for the academic year 2023-24. The JET 2023 exam will be conducted on February 11, 2023, an official release said.

The JAIN Excellence Test is an annual exam meant for students seeking admission to grade five upto grade 11. The exam consists of multiple choice questions which are designed to test the in-depth knowledge of the aptitude level and holistic approach of the child.

The JAIN Excellence Test, is a subject-based / aptitude test of one hour followed by a personality / passion test of 15 minutes. In the personality test students will be asked about their inborn interests, passions, likes, and dislikes in order to help them understand and determine their nature and also understand their field of interest, the release said.

Furthermore, the release mentioned that the JET exam is based on the curriculum the student is pursuing. For example, if a student has applied for grade eighth, JET will have questions from the grade seven curriculum up to midterm / conceptual).

“JET aims to make students future pioneers and act as a catalyst for giving students a definite direction in their careers in the vibrant culture of JAIN,” Sanjeev Kumar Sinha, principal, JAIN International Residential School, said.