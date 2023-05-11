scorecardresearch
Jain Group of Institutions launches Master’s programme in Political Science, International Relations

The postgraduate degree aims to offer students the essential tools to comprehend the ever-evolving global political landscape, equipping them with a range of skills for success.

Written by FE Education
The School of Humanities and Social Sciences at Jain (Deemed-to-be University) has launched M.A. Political Science and International Relations programme, and is now accepting admissions. This postgraduate degree aims to offer students the essential tools to comprehend the ever-evolving global political landscape, equipping them with a range of skills for success, according to an official statement.

Aspiring journalists stand to gain from the programme’s emphasis on both political theory and ideology. Through exposure to geopolitical concerns and practical debate training, students are empowered to engage in meaningful public service. SHSS’s M.A. Political Science and International Relations is meticulously planned to cater to the needs of future policy makers in a dynamic world. Students will also receive mentorship for a dissertation towards the end of their postgraduate studies, rounding out their comprehensive education, the statement mentioned.

 “Political Science and International Relations are the bedrock of all that is happening in our world today. We must understand their dynamics to get the answers to the problems plaguing our planet. This programme becomes one of the top Political Science courses in Bangalore as Jain College offers numerous electives like Indian Knowledge System, Forensic Psychology, Nutrition and Wellness, HR, etc., where the students have a free hand in choosing what additional subjects they would like to explore,” Priyanca Mathur, head, professor, Centre for Research in Social Sciences and Education (CeRSSE), JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), said. 

With inputs from ANI.

First published on: 11-05-2023 at 09:24 IST

