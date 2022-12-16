JAIN Deemed-to-be-University announces launch of its campus in Bengaluru

JAIN Deemed-to-be-University has announced the launch of its state-of-the-art creative campus at Yelahanka, Bengaluru, with the aim to impart skills-based education in creative arts, design, and media fields. More than 2,000 students from around the world will be able to seek education through the campus, an official release said.

The announcement was made by Chenraj Roychand, chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University) while speaking at the closing ceremony of the Future Design Summit at the Bengaluru Design Festival. The three day summit was inaugurated by the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the presence of Ashwath Narayan C.N. Minister for IT, BT , Higher education and Skilling.

“Skill possesses utmost importance in the design industry. With a wealth of experience and a wide network of institutions, JAIN School of Design is building a strong design ecosystem by providing a continuous supply of skilled manpower in the design and creative sector,” Roychand said.

He added that for decades the university has been instrumental in nurturing creative talents and supplying to the ecosystem through world-class infrastructure, facilities, and capacity-building initiatives. “As a multi-disciplinary University, JAIN focuses on creative education and entrepreneurship as a vision of transforming the University for the future and supplying the future skills,” he said.