JAIN Centre for Creative Arts and Design collaborates with ISDC, launches Bengaluru Design District project

JAIN (deemed-to-be university), Centre for Creative Arts and Design (CCAD) has collaborated with International Skill Development Council (ISDC) to launch Bengaluru Design District (BD2). According to C N Ashwath Narayan, electronics, information technology (IT) and biotechnology (BT) and science and technology minister, the new programme is expected to generate over 37,000 jobs in five years.

“Envisioned as the creative hub of the world, BD2 would be a space where design, art and technology coexist. It would become a home for young designers, artists, creators, freelancers and creative startups. Once the project is commissioned, it is estimated to create 63,500 economic opportunities, including 12,500 direct and 25,000 indirect jobs, in five years when the project completes,” said Tom Joseph, director, ISDC.

Along with ISDC, the World Design Council (WDC) has also come forward to anchor the project.

CCAD looks at the teaching and learning experience as wholesome with all the basics in the Foundation year take the student towards their specialization in a gradual but grounded way. The innovative design of the campus encourages the multi-disciplinary approach and is a creative space to be in.

Read also: Shortage of teachers in Jammu and Kashmir govt schools triggers ‘crisis-like’ situation