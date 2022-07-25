JAGSoM collaborates with KEDGE Business School France for international BBA degree programmes

JagdishSheth School of Management (JAGSoM) in collaboration with KEDGE Business School (France) has launched a four year International Bachelor in Business Administration (IBBA) programme. Under the programme, students will get an award of the degree from each of these elite institutions, an official statement said.

According to the institution, the programme has been designed to offer education in two countries at an affordable price for Indian students and to provide professional experience in two countries. The official launch of the programme was held on July 23, 2022 at JAGSoM, Bangalore.

The event was attended by senior leadership team of both the schools including Santiago Garcia, vice president of strategic development, KEDGE Business School; Atish Chattopadhyaya, vice chancellor, Vijaybhoomi University; A Parsu Parasuraman, pro-chancellor, Vijaybhoomi University and Prayag Raj Tripathi, South Asia Manager, KEDGE Business School.

“The program aims to facilitate easier student travel between France and India. The curriculum has been set keeping in mind the changing world of today and tomorrow and gives a unique opportunity to acquire blended skills to succeed in international markets,” Santiago said.

According to the statement, the IBBA programme commencing on October 1, 2022 will allow students to pursue two initial years of study in India at JagdishSheth School of Management (JAGSoM), Vijaybhoomi University, Greater Mumbai and the latter in Marseille, France.

It further added that the dual degree holds the potential to provide two internships in India and abroad, alongside exposure to approximately nine months of work experience. “Both degrees are recognised by the educational authorities of India and France,” it said.

“With this initiative, we aim to polish students’ skills enabling them to establish a career in business,” Chattopadhyaya said.

JagdishSheth School of Management (JAGSoM) is situated in Vijaybhoomi University in Greater Mumbai. Vijaybhoomi University claims to provide courses in engineering, business, law, science, and liberal arts.

