Jagananna Amma Vodi in Andhra Pradesh: What is AP Amma Vodi scheme for mothers? 5 points

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh (AP) Amma Vodi scheme for mothers: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched first of its kind scheme for mothers in India. His government’s flagship programme ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme is meant to support lakhs of poor and needy mothers to educate their children. Here are 5 points to know about the scheme

1. On Thursday, Reddy pressed a button on a laptop to credit an annual financial assistance to the tune of Rs 15,000 each into the accounts of around 43 lakh mothers for the benefit of 82 lakh children in the state.

2. While addressing the gathering in Chittoor, Reddy said that Rs 6,318 crore was released on Thursday for the benefit of around 43 lakh mothers.

3. Under the scheme, financial assistance will be provided to mothers to help them educate their 82 lakh children in the state this year.

4. The Amma Vodi scheme is a first of its kind government sector plan in the country to bring about historical changes in the education system of the state of AP, the CM said.

5. Reddy said his government was determined to revamp infrastructure in the government educational institutions and as part of it with an allocated budget of Rs 14,000 crore, it would take-up modernisation works in 45,000 government schools, 471 Junior colleges, 148 degree colleges and hostels in a phased manner.

Reddy further said that English will be the medium of instruction from class 1 to class 6 in all government schools from this academic year and accordingly it would be extended annually to take class 10 board education in English medium in 4 years.

Reddy government is also spending about Rs 360 crore to redecorate the menu of the mid day meal scheme in government schools, enhancing the quality of food with modification daily, he said.

On Thursday, the CM also declared fee reimbursement for all SC, ST, BC, EBC, Kapu, Differently Abled, Minority and economically poor students pursuing UG and PG degree, polytechnic and engineering courses in the state.