Jadavpur election result: Tough fight for TMC on Mamata Banerjee’s debut Lok Sabha seat

Updated: May 14, 2019 10:05:43 AM

In the 2014 general elections, TMC's Sugata Bose defeated CPI (M)'s Sujan Chakraborty and polled more than 5,84,244 votes in his favour.

Jadavpur TMC Mimi Chakraborty with Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo/PTI)

Jadavpur Lok Sabha election result 2019: Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has fielded Tollywood actress Mimi Chakraborty from the Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat, replacing Sugata Bose who is the incumbent MP from the parliamentary constituency. Chakraborty will contest against Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Anupam Hazra and CPI (M)’s Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, a former Kolkata Mayor. The voting for this seat is scheduled for the seventh and final phase on May 19, 2019. The result will be declared on May 23, 2019.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage

In the 2014 general elections, TMC’s Sugata Bose defeated CPI (M)’s Sujan Chakraborty and polled more than 5,84,244 votes in his favour while Chakraborty secured around 4,59,041 votes. Barring 2011 assembly elections, the CPI (M) had never lost this constituency since 1967. The other candidates in the fray were BJP’s Dr Sarup Prasad Ghosh, Congress’s Samir Aich, BSP’s Sandhya Mandal and SUCI’s Dr Asok Kumar Samanta.

The Jadavpur parliamentary constituency has been a Trinamool Congress stronghold since 2009. In 2004, CPI (M)’s Sujan Chakraborty had won securing 5,05,396 votes. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had contested her first election from the Jadavpur parliamentary constituency in 1984. There are seven assembly constituencies which fall under the Jadavpur parliamentary seat- Baruipur East, Bhangar, Tollyganj, Baruipur West, Jadavpur, Sonarpur South and Sonarpur North. Except Jadavpur assembly seat, all other constituencies were won by TMC in the 2016 state assembly elections.

The Jadavpur parliamentary constituency has given the country many political heavyweights as its lawmaker. The list includes former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee, Netaji’s kin Krishna Bose, singer Kabir Suman and Malini Bhattacharya, among others. In the previous general elections, there were 15,95,746 registered voters of which 8,11,441 were male and 7,84,305 were female. The voter turnout in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections was 79.73 per cent.

Ahead of joining BJP, Anupam Hazra was a TMC MP from Bolpur Lok Sabha seat. Hazra was expelled for anti-party activities on January 09, 2019. However, on April 29, 2019, Hazra met Trinamool Congress Birbhum chief Anubrata Mandal, raising speculations. The move also has put senior BJP leaders in an uncomfortable situation. Later, Hazra called it a courtesy call.

