JAC Results 2023: Class 12 Arts & Commerce Results to be out today – Here’s when and where you can check

Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council will be declaring the results for Class 12th Arts and Commerce on May 30. The results will reportedly be announced by the Department of School Education Secretary KK ravi Kumar and Board Chairman Anil Kumar Mahto.

The results release date for Class 12th Arts and Commerce stream was announced on May 23, the same date when JAC had released Class 10, 12 Science stream results.

JAC Class 12 Arts, Commerce Results 2023: When and Where to Check?

According to reports, Class 12 Arts and Commerce results 2023 are expected to be released at around 2-3 pm. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this.

Once the results are out, students can log on to the official websites – Jac.jharkhand.gov.in and Jacresults.com, to check their results and download them.

There are also reports that suggest that if the results are not out on May 30, they might be declared on May 31. In any case, students should be able to check their scores by May 31, 2023.

Stay with us here at financialexpress.com to be updated about results anouncement and percentage.

Also Read JAC 10, 12 Science results declared

The passing percentage of Arts stream in 2022 was 97.43 per cent while that of Commerce stream was 92/75 per cent. This year the passing percentabe of Science stream was recorded at 81.44 per cent. A total of 74,670 students had appeared for the exam out of which 73,833 students appeared for the exam.