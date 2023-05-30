scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

JAC Results 2023: Class 12 Arts & Commerce Results to be out today – Here’s when and where you can check

JAC 12th Result 2023, Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result:Results could be out today at any given moment. Once they are released, students can log on to the official websites – Jac.jharkhand.gov.in and Jacresults.com, to check them.

Written by FE Online
JAC Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023: Once the results are out, students can log on to the official websites - Jac.jharkhand.gov.in and Jacresults.com, to check their results and download them.
JAC Board 12th Result 2023: Attention Arts and Commerce students! Stay with financialexpress.com for further updates on Class 12 results!

Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council will be declaring the results for Class 12th Arts and Commerce on May 30. The results will reportedly be announced by the Department of School Education Secretary KK ravi Kumar and Board Chairman Anil Kumar Mahto.

The results release date for Class 12th Arts and Commerce stream was announced on May 23, the same date when JAC had released Class 10, 12 Science stream results.

Also Read

JAC Class 12 Arts, Commerce Results 2023: When and Where to Check?

According to reports, Class 12 Arts and Commerce results 2023 are expected to be released at around 2-3 pm. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this.

Also Read

Once the results are out, students can log on to the official websites – Jac.jharkhand.gov.in and Jacresults.com, to check their results and download them.

There are also reports that suggest that if the results are not out on May 30, they might be declared on May 31. In any case, students should be able to check their scores by May 31, 2023.

Stay with us here at financialexpress.com to be updated about results anouncement and percentage.

Also Read

The passing percentage of Arts stream in 2022 was 97.43 per cent while that of Commerce stream was 92/75 per cent. This year the passing percentabe of Science stream was recorded at 81.44 per cent. A total of 74,670 students had appeared for the exam out of which 73,833 students appeared for the exam.

More Stories on
education
Jharkhand

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-05-2023 at 09:57 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market