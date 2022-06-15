JAC Exam 2022: Jharkhand council will not declare Class 10, 12 results today

JAC Jharkhand Class 10, 12 Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will not announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on Wednesday. Earlier reports had claimed that the council would declare the results on Wednesday. However, there was no official confirmation from the council.

Now, reports quoting JAC Vice Chairman Vinod Singh said the JAC Class 10 and JAC Class 12 results would not be announced. Singh said there was no preparation to declare the results on Wednesday (June 15), adding the result date would be declared shortly.

JAC CLASS 10TH, 12TH EXAM, 2022

The council conducted the Class 10 exams between March 24 and April 20, while the Class 12 exams were held between March 24 and April 25. The exams were conducted with strict Covid-19 guidelines in place. Around 6.8 lakh students appeared for the exams — 3.99 lakh for JAC Matric Exam (Class 10) and the remaining 2.81 lakh for the Jharkhand Intermediate Exam (Class 12).

Last year, the council declared the Class 10 board exam results on July 29. More than 4 lakh students passed the exam last year and were promoted to Class 11. The JAC Class 10 exam had a pass percentage of 95 last year.

JAC JHARKHAND CLASS 10, 12 RESULTS: HOW TO CHECK SCORES ONLINE

— Students can check their JAC Class 10 and Class 12 exam scores by logging on to the council’s official website;

— On the homepage, clicking on the ‘JAC Result 2022’ link, once activated, will open a new tab;

— On the new tab, the students will have to enter their JAC roll number and roll code in the designated space;

— Once the data is inserted and submitted, the JAC Class 10 and Class 12 results will appear on the screen;

— The scorecard can also be saved and printed for future reference.