JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2022 to be declared today; Here’s when and where you should check

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the class 10th results today. All students who are waiting for their Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result will be able to download their results from today onwards from the official website – jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in. According to IE, the results will be available from 2:30 PM onwards.

Jharkhand Board Class 10th Exam 2022 was held between March 24 and April 20, 2022 in an offline pen and paper mode in two shifts – morning and evening.

Jharkhand Board Class 10th Exam 2022: How to Download

Candidates will be able to download Jharkhand board exams results from the official website- jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students can also check their Jharkhand Board Class 10th Exam 2022 results via SMS. Students are required to Type JHA10<space>Roll Number and send it to 5676750, the JAC Class 10 board result 2022 will be sent as an SMS on the same mobile number. For the ease of students, we have provided easy steps to download the Jharkhand Board Class 10th Exam 2022.

1. Students are required to visit the official website – jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

2. Navigate the link of ‘Jharkhand Board Class 10th Exam 2022’.

3. Students are required to enter their details like roll number, registration number, date of birth (DOB), and verification code.

4. Jharkhand Board Class 10th Exam 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download Jharkhand Board Class 10th Exam 2022 and save it for future reference.

Last year, the overall passing percentage was 95.93 per cent. In 2020, Kodarma was the best-performing area with 83.64 per cent, while Pakur was the worst-performing region with 63.99 per cent. The pass rate was 75.01 per cent. Comparing the numbers, a total of 148051 students secured the first division, 124036-second division, and 16841 secured the third division, Boys had performed better compared to girls in 2019 and 2020.