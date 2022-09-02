JAC Delhi 2022 counselling schedule out at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in; Check registration, counselling dates, and other details

JAC Delhi 2022 counselling schedule: The Joint Admission Counselling, Delhi has released the counselling dates for counselling sessions for B.Tech. and B.Arch. All eligible candidates will be able to submit their applications along with the application fee from September 5 to September 25.

Counselling sessions will be held in 4 rounds for admission in four different technical colleges of Government India. The JAC Delhi Counselling will be starting on Sep 28, 2022 and ending on October 21. Candidates should note that if a candidate misses out on the deadline for any reason, they may be able to appear in the third counselling session scheduled on Oct 17, 2022 through fresh online registration. It is also noted that there may be no fresh registrations before the spot round who are interested in JAC 2022 should register in Round 1 and Round 3.

The complete details about the counselling schedule can be checked on the official website-jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. To register for the counselling session, the candidates are required to pay a registration fee of Rs. 1500/- along with the transaction fee. Let’s know what is the purpose of conducting JAC Delhi 2022 counselling session.

JAC Delhi 2022 Counselling session: What is the purpose of conducting JAC Counselling?

Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) for admission to undergraduate programmes in Delhi Government funded premier universities, offering agriculture and management, and engineering programmes started in 2014 to avoid multiple counselling sessions and save time for the universities and the students during the admission process. This year, Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIITD), Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) are participating in JAC for B.Tech Programmes which is being conducted with the support of NIC – National Informatics Centre. The admissions will be conducted on the basis of the candidate’s performance in JEE Exam 2022.

This year, around 6502 seats are available in engineering offered by five participating universities, and 90 seats are for B.Arch offered by two institutions.

Important Dates:

Starting date of online registrations for JAC Delhi 2022 counselling: September 5

Last date for submission of registrations for JAC Delhi 2022 counselling sessions: September 25