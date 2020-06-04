JAC Class 8th board exams were held in January this year. (File Photo)

JAC Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2020: Wait for around 5.12 lakh students will finally be over today as the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to announce Class 8 board results. Results will declared at around 2 pm, JAC chairman Arvind Prasad Singh told indianexpress.com. Once declared, Jharkhand Board Class 8th students can check their results on the official websites: jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

Students can also avail the SMS service of the board or use the JAC mobile phone app to check their results.

Also Read: JAC 9th Result 2020: Jharkhand Board Class 9th result declared, pass percentage 97.42%

The Jharkhand Academic Council had on Tuesday declared Class 9th results. The pass percentage for JAC Class 9th stood at 97.42 per cent. While Pakur district emerged as the best performer with 99.31 pass percentage, Koderma was placed on the second spot with 99.23 per cent. The pass percentage of Singhbhum district was 93.8 per cent, which was the lowest in the state.

Meanwhile, the JAC is also working hard to release results of Class 10th and 12th. Board officials said that evaluation process is already underway at various centres across the state and results could be declared anytime in July.