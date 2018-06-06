JAC class 12 result 2018 date and time confirmed: When and how to check Jharkhand Board result at jac.ac.in

JAC class 12 result 2018: Close to 3,17,000 students had appeared for the class 12 (Science and Commerce) exam. (PTI)

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to declare Class 12 results (Science, Commerce) examination on June 7. Confirming this to the indainexpress.com JAC chairman Arvind Pratap Singh had said that results would be declared on June 7. “The results of Class 12 examination will be declared tomorrow, June 7, 2018, at the official websites, jac.ac.in, jharresults.nic.in,” he was quoted as saying by the website. Close to 3,17,000 students had appeared for the class 12 (Science and Commerce) exam, that was held between March 8-27. In 2017, the passing percentage for class 12 science stream was 52.35 percent. For commerce, it was 60.09 percent. The results of class 10 is expected to be released on or before June 10. Nearly 4,32,000 candidates appeared in the exam that was held from March 8 to March 21.

Jharkhand 12th result 2018 date

The JAC is expected to release class 12 results tomorrow – i.e. June 7. There is no confirmation on time.

Where to check?

Candidates can check their results at official websites jac.ac.in and jharresults.nic.in

How to check?

* Students are required to check class 12 results by logging on to the official website jac.ac.in

* Now, they are required to click on the link for Jharkhand JAC Intermediate results

* After this, they are required to fill your details in the fields provided and then click on submit button.

*Results will now appear on screen

* Students are now required to download their results. After this, they must take out a print out for future purpose.