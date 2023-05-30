JAC 12th Result 2023 Live: Class 12 Arts and Commerce results to be out anytime now! Here’s how to check via Internet, Digilocker and SMS

Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result 2023 Live: The Jharkhand Academic Council is set to announce the results for Class 12th Arts and Commerce stream anytime now. The results will be released on official websites – jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in or jac.jharkhan.gov.in.

We are here to bring you live updates on the announcement of the JAC Class 12 results and also a quick round up on how you can download your results using internet and SMS.

Steps to download JAC Class 12 Arts and Commerce results 2023 via Internet:

Log on to the official website – Jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jharresults.nic.in. Click on the option that saya ‘Results of Annual Senior Secondary Examination – 2023’ Now enter your roll number to login to the result page Results for Class 12th will appear on the screen

Downlaoding results via SMS:

If your internet is not working, fret not! All you need to do is type JHA12 (space) Roll Number and send it to 5676750 Or type RESULT(space) JAC12 (space) RollCode + RollNumber(space)REGISTRATION NUMBER – Send it to 56263.

Downlaoding results via Digilocker:

You can also download your results via Digilocker app and/or website. Once you sign up using your credentials, Click on the Education category and look for Jharkhand State Board or Jharkhand Academic Council. Then select Class 12 marksheet, provide your roll number, roll code and year of exam. Your marks will appear on the screen.

Live Updates

JAC Class 12 Arts and Commerce Results LIVE:

10:00 (IST) 30 May 2023 JAC Class 12 Results 2023 Live: When and Where to Check? According to reports, Class 12 Arts and Commerce results 2023 are expected to be released at around 2-3 pm. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this. Read More | JAC Results 2023: Class 12 Arts & Commerce Results to be out today – Here’s when and where you can check 09:45 (IST) 30 May 2023 JAC Class 12 Results 2023 Live: Welcome to our live blog! Hello and welcome to our live blog! The results for Class 12 Arts and Commerce stream can be announced anytime now. Here we bring to you live updates on the announcement and all the buzz around it! Keep watching!

