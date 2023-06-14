The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) released JAC class 11th Results 2023 on Tuesday (June 13) on its official website. Students who appeared in the examination can now download their JAC Class 11 marksheet from the official website of the board – jacresults.com.

Candidates need to keep their roll numbers and other exam details ready to check their results on the official website of the Jharkhand Board.

JAC Class 11th 2023: How to check?

Below is a step-by-step guide for the candidates to download their Jharkhand Class XI results online and the direct link.

Visit the official website of JAC – jacresults.com.

On the homepage, click on ‘Class 11 Board results’ link

Enter the required details to login

Your JAC Class 11th result will appear on your screen

Check for any discrepancies and download for future reference

JAC Class 11th 2023: Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage for JAC 11th examination stood at 98.15% with a total of 3,61,615 students passing the exams this year. A total of 3,78,376 candidates had enrolled for the JAC Class 11th examinations, of which, 3,68,402 appeared.

JAC Class 11th Exams

It may be noted that the state board conducted Class 11 examinations between April 17 and April 19 for all streams- Science, Arts and Commerce. The students will receive the hard copy of the Class 11 marksheet at their respective schools.

JAC Results 2023

Earlier, the Jharkhand Board had released the Class 10 and 12 board results. JAC also declared the final results of Class 8 and 9 final exams earlier.