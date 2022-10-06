JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022: Last day to register for special round of counselling at jacchd.admissions.nic.in

JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022 first special round: Today is the last day to register for the first special round of counselling at the official website of Joint Admission Committee, Chandigarh. All those candidates who have yet not submitted their applications now have their last chance to submit the applications. The link to the JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022 Special Round 1 will be available till 4 PM. After that, the link will be disabled. The candidates have been advised to submit their applications as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website of JACC –jacchd.admissions.nic.in.

The candidates who are registering for the special round counselling are required to pay Rs. 2800 as a registration fee. This amount is applicable for the new general candidates while the new candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PWD category will have to pay Rs. 1400. The candidates should note that they do not need to pay any registration fee if they are registering through the official website.

JACC Chandigarh Counselling 2022 first special round: How to apply?

The candidates are required to visit the website of JACC – –jacchd.admissions.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads ‘JAC Chandigarh B.Tech. and B.Arch. Counselling 2022’.

It will redirect you to the login page.

The candidates are required to enter their details such as application number, password, pin and click on the sign in button.

Pay the application fee, if any, and submit the application form.

Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

The candidates should note that the correction window for modification of category can be done from 12.30 am on October 7, 2022 till 10.00 am on October 7, 2022. The candidates will have to appear for Document Verification in Physical mode on October 7, 2022 for category verification/updation as per the schedule given on the website. Candidate’s who do not report for Document Verification on October 7, 2022 will not be considered for any category advantage except the GN/SC/ST as the case may be.