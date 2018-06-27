JAC Arts students alert! Jharkhand Board Class 12th result 2018 to be declared today; check jharresults.nic.in

Students may also check results from some of the apps that are available at the google play store. (IE)

Jharkhand Board 12th result 2018: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce class 12 Arts results on Wednesday. Students waiting for results can check at jharresults.nic.in. Results will be announced at 3 pm. Board exams were held from March 8 to March 27.

The Arts stream results of Class 12 will be declared 15 days after class 10 results were passed. Close to 1,28,956 boys (61.79 per cent) and 1,25,878 girls passed the exam. JAC announced Class 12 science and commerce exam results on June 7.

As many as 44,677 students out of a total of 93,781 students passed the exam with passing percentage of 48.34 per cent. Around 40,244 out of Out of 40,925 cleared Class 12 commerce exam. In Commerce, the passing percentage was 67.49.

Students may also check results from some of the apps that are available at the google play store. Students will have to pre-register their roll number if they want to check results from apps. The result of Class 12 Arts stream was declared on June 20 last year, the pass percentage of which was 71.95.

In Commerce, nearly 6,127 students cleared the exam with first division, 18,266 students got the second division and 2,770 received third division results. In Science, 16,618 students got first division percentage, while 26,337 received second and 1,711 students earned third division.