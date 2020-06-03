JAC 9th Result 2020: Jharkhand Board Class 9th result declared, pass percentage 97.42%

JAC 9th result 2020 declared. (File Photo/PTI)

JAC, Jharkhand Board 9th Result 2020 News: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the result of Class 9th board exam. The state board said that this year the pass percentage stood at 97.42 per cent. Over 4.22 lakh students had appeared in the exam and the result is now available on official websites: jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. The JAC said that results of Class 10th and 12th board are likely to be declared in the first week of July. The evaluation of papers are already underway at various centres in the state.

As far as JAC Class 9th exam is concerned, Pakur district emerged as the best performer with 99.31 pass percentage, while Koderma was placed on the second spot with 99.23 per cent. Singhbhum district was last on the list with 93.8 per cent. The pass percentage of Jamatara district stood at 95.3 per cent, the JAC said.

How to check JAC Class 9th result:

1. Visit the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)

2. Click on the result link on the website.

3. Students will then have to fill details like roll number and security code

4. JAC Class 9th result will appear on the screen.

5. Students are advised to download the result and take a print out of the same for future use.

This year, boys scored slighly better than girls in Jharkhand Board Class 9th exams. While 97.59 per cent boys passed, the pass percentage of girls was recorded at 97.27 per cent.