JAC 8th Result 2022 update: Jharkhand Board not releasing Class 8th results today, confirms Secretary

JAC 8th Result 2022 update: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has confirmed that the results for Class 8th will not be released today, August 8. Candidates waiting for the results have been advised to keep calm and check the official website of JAC for the latest updates. Once the results are released, candidates will be able to check their results using their registration number, date of birth, and other details.

According to a report in Indian Express, JAC Ranchi Secretary Mahip Kumar Singh said that the results for Class 8th will not be released today as there are a lot of other result notifications going on these days.

This year, around 5.8 lakh candidates have appeared for the Jharkhand Board Class 8th exam as per schedule. JAC Class 8th exams were held from 28 June to 11 July 2022 at various exam centers in the State.

According to the latest updates, JAC Board will upload Class 8th Results/Score Cards on 26 August 2022. All the candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

Earlier, the board had announced Class 10 results on June 30 and the overall board pass percentage was recorded at 91.19 percent whereas the overall pass percentage for class 12th was 97.42 percent.

JAC 8th Result 2022: Alternative Websites

The candidates will be able to download their results at the following websites. Candidates just need to click on the above links and keep tracking the JAC Class 8th Results 2022.

http://www.jacresults.com

www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jac8-2022.jac-exam-portal.com

How and where to download JAC Class 8th Results 2022?