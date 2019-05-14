JAC 12th result 2019: Jharkhand Science, Commerce scores DECLARED at jacresults.com | Check now

JAC 12th result 2019: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the board examination results of class 12th at jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students who appeared for the same can visit the official website of the board now to check their scores. It is to be noted that the board has declared the results for Science and Commerce streams only. While 57 pecent students have passed from the Science Stream, 70.44% have passed the Commerce Stream. JAC 12th result 2019: Where to check Visit these websites to check your scores- jacresults.com jac.nic.in jac.jharkhand.gov.in JAC 12th result 2019: How to check To check Jharkhand class 12th results via SMS- SMS - RESULT<space>JAC12<space>ROLL CODE + ROLL NO<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER - Send it to 56263 To check Jharkhand class 12th results on the website Step 1: Visit the official website of JAC at jac.nic.in Step 2: Now click on the link that says 'class 12th results' Step 3: Enter the required details Step 4: Press submit Step 5: Check your result and save the same for later Story under development.