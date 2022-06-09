JAC 10th,12th Result 2022: Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12th Result to release on this date on jacresults.com

JAC 10th,12th Result 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council Ranchi, JAC is likely to release the results of classes 10th and 12th soon. The wait for the results for the students who have appeared for this year’s board exams is likely to end very soon. As per the media reports, the Jharkhand Board Ranchi may release the JAC class 10th, and 12th results by June 15, 2022. Once the result is released, students will be able to check their JAC results online by visiting the Jharkhand board’s official website – jacresults.com.

However, students should note that the date of the results of JAC 10th 12th Result 2022 has not been officially announced by the board. Usually, the board releases both results in a gap of 1-2 days and the same pattern is expected to be followed by the board this year.



The students are informed that the Jharkhand Board Ranchi is presently busy in the process of evaluating question papers. According to local media reports, this evaluation of the 10th and 12th question papers was started around 20 May 2022 which is still going on. Based on this information, the Jharkhand Board Result or JAC 10th 12th result is likely to be out by June 15, 2022.



The class 10 exam was held from March 24 to April 20 2022 while the class 12 exam was held from March 2, 4 to April 25, 2022. Around 7 lakh students appeared in the Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12th Exam. As the board officially announce the JAC 10th 12th Result 2022 Date, it will be updated here. All students are advised keep checking on the official website for latest updates.