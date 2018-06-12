JAC 10th Result 2018 LIVE: Jharkhand Board Matric Result out today at jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic

JAC 10th Results 2018 LIVE: The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC will declare JAC 10th result 2018 or Jharkhand board 10th result 2018 on its official websites – jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in today.

JAC 10th Result 2018 LIVE: The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC is all set to declare JAC 10th result 2018 or Jharkhand board 10th result 2018 on its official websites – jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in today at 4:30 PM. Jharkhand Class 10th results or Jharkhand Matric result 2018 can also be checked on third-party websites like indiaresults.com and examresults.net. JAC chairman Arvind Pratap Singh, had earlier confirmed that the results would be declared on June 12. JAC chairperson Arvind Prasad Singh had confirmed that the results of Jharkhand Board Matric exam will be declared at 4 PM on Tuesday.

JAC Board Matric Exams 2018 were conducted from 8th March to 21st March. 4,31,734 candidates appeared for the Jharkhand Board 10th exam. The exam was held in 954 centres. The Jharkhand Academic Council had declared Jharkhand board 12th result on June 7. Over 3,17,000 students have appeared for class 12 Science and Commerce exam this year. The class 12th exams were held between March 8 to March 27.