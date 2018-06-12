JAC 10th result 2018 out today at jac.nic.in: Jharkhand Board Matric students alert!

JAC 10th result 2018: The Jharkhand Board will declare the result at around 4:30 PM. (Source: official website)

JAC 10th result 2018: The Jharkhand Academic Council or JAC will declare JAC 10th result today at around 4:30 PM on its official website jac.nic.in. The Jharkhand Board Matric result will also be available on indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Around 7,48,103 candidates had appeared for Jharkhand Board examination for class 10 and 12 out which 4,31,734 candidates appeared for the JAC 10th exam in 954 exam centres across the state. The examination was conducted between March 8 and 21.

Earlier, the Jharkhand Board had declared JAC intermediate or Class 12 science and commerce streams’ results on June 7. The pass percentage was reported at 48.34% in Science stream and 67.49% students cleared the exam in Commerce stream. The Board is yet to publish JAC 12th result for Arts stream.

JAC 10th result 2018: How to check

1. Go to the official website of Jharkhand Board – jac.nic.in.

2. Look for the link that says JAC 10th result 2018 and click on it.

3. Enter details like enrolment number in the provided fields.

4. Submit and the result will appear on your screen.

5. Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

JAC 10th result last year statistics:

In 2017, a total of 4,66,746 students had registered to appear in the High School or class 10 examination. Last year, both class 12 and 10 exams had started on February 18 and Class 10 exams ended with Sanskrit on March 1. The overall pass percentage for JAC 10th result was 57.91% and Gunjan Pal topped by scoring 479 out of 500.

Over the last few years, the pass percentage in Jharkhand Matric result has been between 65 to 75 per cent, but last year the pass percentage graph took a dip by 10% as 67.54% students qualified the JAC class 10th examination in 2016.

About Jharkhand Academic Council or JAC:

The Jharkhand State Legislature had passed an act to establish JAC in 2003 which was assented to by the Governor of the State on 26.12.2003. It is known as Jharkhand Academic Council Act 02.7.2003. The council was formed for holding and conducting examinations at the end of Intermediate, Education, Secondary Education, Sanskrit Education and Madrasa Education.

The Council is also responsible for prescribing courses of studies for such examinations and for recommending for recognition of Intermediate Educational Institutions, High Schools, Sanskrit Schools and Madrasas to the State Government and for carrying out such other or duties assigned to the council by the state government from time to time.