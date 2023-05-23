scorecardresearch
JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023: When and Where to Check

Jharkhand Board 10th 12th Result 2023: Candidates can visit the official JAC websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com, to access the results.

Written by FE Online
JAC Class 10th 12th Board Result 2023: When and Where to Check Jharkhand Board Result 2023
JAC Class 10th 12th Result 2023: The results for Jharkhand Board Class 12th will be announced at 3.00 PM in a press conference. (Image: FE)

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will soon declare the results for the class 10 and 12 exams. Candidates can visit the official JAC websites – jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com – to know their results.  According to media reports, the council will declar the results for both classes at around 4 pm.

The results for Jharkhand Board Class 12th will be announced in a press conference, conducted by the Department of School Education Secretary, K.K Ravi Kumar, and Board Chairman, Anil Kumar Mahto, to declare the results.

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to Check

After the declaration of results, candidates can check their results and the accompanying merit list on the following official websites:

– jac.jharkhand.gov.in

– jacresults.com

It is recommended for candidates to visit these official websites to access their JAC 10th and 12th results.

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023: Procedure to Check Result

After the result announcement, class 10 and 12 students can check their results by following these steps:

– Visit the official website at jacresults.com.

– Click on the JAC class 10 result link on the homepage.

– Enter the required details to log in.

– Submit the details.

– The result will be displayed on the screen.

– Download the result for future reference.

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to Check Results by SMS

If the official JAC website encounters temporary issues, students can check their scorecard via SMS. Here are the steps to follow:

– Open the messaging application.

– Type JHA10 <Space> Roll Number and send the message to 5676750.

– Alternatively, type RESULT <Space> RollCode+RollNumber <Space> REGISTRATION NUMBER and send the message to 56263.

First published on: 23-05-2023 at 15:27 IST

