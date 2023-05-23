JAC 10th 12th Result 2023: How to Check Jharkhand Board result 2023

JAC 10th 12th Result 2023

Announcement and Checking:

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will soon announce the results for class 10 and 12 students. To access the results, candidates can visit the official JAC website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.

Exam Details:

The class 10 exams were conducted from March 14 to April 3, 2023, while the class 12 exams took place from March 14 to April 5, 2023. Approximately 8 lakh students registered for the JAC class 10 and 12 exams.

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023: Marksheet

The Jharkhand Board Result 2023 marksheet will include the following information:

– Name: Name of the student who appeared for the examination.

– Roll Number: Unique identification number assigned to each student.

– Name of the Examination: Indicates whether it is the Class 10th or Class 12th examination.

– Subjects: List of subjects for which the student appeared in the examination.

– Marks Secured in Each Subject: Marks obtained by the student in each individual subject.

– Total Marks Secured: Overall total marks obtained by the student in all subjects combined.

– Minimum Marks Required: Minimum marks required to pass the examination.

– Qualifying Status and Percentage Acquired: Result status indicating whether the student has passed or failed, along with the percentage of marks acquired.

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023: Announcement Time

The Jharkhand Board Class 12th results will be announced today at 3 pm. A press conference will be conducted by the Department of School Education Secretary, K.K Ravi Kumar, and Board Chairman, Anil Kumar Mahto, to declare the results.

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023: Where to Check

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the merit list for the Class 10th and Class 12th examinations in 2023, along with the declaration of results. Candidates can check their results at the following official websites at 3 pm:

– jac.jharkhand.gov.in

– jacresults.com

It is advisable for candidates to visit these official websites to access their JAC 10th and 12th results and the accompanying merit list.

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to Check Results via SMS

In case the official JAC website experiences temporary issues, students can check their scorecard through SMS. Follow these steps:

– Open the message application.

– Type JHA10 <Space> Roll Number and send the message to 5676750.

– Alternatively, type RESULT <Space> RollCode+RollNumber <Space> REGISTRATION NUMBER and send the message to 56263.

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to Check Result?

To check their results after the announcement, class 10 and 12 students need to follow these steps:

– Go to the official website at jacresults.com.

– On the homepage, click on the JAC class 10 result link.

– Fill in the required details to log in.

– Submit after entering the details.

– The result will be displayed on the screen.

– Download the result for future reference.

